OMAGH audiences are in for an hilarious night as one of Ireland’s most popular comedians will be stopping off to perform at the Strule Arts Centre next month.

Chris Kent is quickly becoming a must-see act for fans of stand-up comedy, and his new routine, titled ‘Offline’, will not disappoint.

His dry acerbic wit is utterly unique and sets him apart from many of his contemporaries.

The former electrician who hails from Cork has become an Internet sensation with his TikTok videos, amassing over one million likes and he is also becoming well-known for his work as an actor with a memorable small part in the popular comedy series ‘The Young Offenders’.

He most recently starred alongside the hilarious Sharon Horgan in her sitcom ‘Women On The Verge’.

If you haven’t seen Chris live, he is a pleasing blend of his favourite comedians which include Dylan Moran and David O’Doherty.

Chris has been selling out shows across Ireland for more than a decade, and has shared the stage with some of the world’s biggest comics including Tommy Tiernan, Bill Burr and Neil Delamere.

Chris will be performing his brand new show ‘Offline’ at the Strule Arts Centre on Saturday, February 1.

Join him as he discusses trying to give up the Internet and watch has he describes navigating life without asking his phone what to eat, where to go or how to get home.

Chris explains how he longs for a simpler time of playing ‘Snake’ and constructing emojis himself.

Now that he has hit 40 years of age, he wonders if he can ever go back to thinking for himself. Join Chris Kent on a journey that will either make him or break him.

l For information or to book tickets visit www. struleartscentre. co.uk or alternatively you can contact the Box Office on 028 8224 78 31.