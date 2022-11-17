Tyrone singing sensation Lauren McCrory is back

After a meteoric rise to fame in the country music scene five years ago, Tyrone singing sensation Lauren McCrory took a break from her whirlwind success to find her feet and find her voice again.

But now she’s back. The Galbally singer has released a new single ‘Whole Lotta Little’ marking her welcome return to the music industry which she took by storm when she won the TG4 talent show Glór Tíre in 2017.

Music fans in her native Tyrone will get the chance to hear Lauren sing again when she performs at the Winter Jamboree in Fintona next month.

Comeback gigs don’t come much better, and the singer is clearly excited to get back on stage alongside a whole host of household names including Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Johnny Brady, Tiernan Heffron and Ruaile Buile.

“That was brilliant to get added to the bill. Naturally I am absolutely shaking in my boots, because I haven’t done a gig in a few years and here I am coming back and doing just that,” said Lauren.

“It will just be four or five songs, but it will be brilliant to get up on stage again.

“I know it will be a fantastic atmosphere and I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Lauren believes the break has helped her find her place in the country scene. “When I won Glór Tíre, I was very young, I was very naive. There was a lot going on and I had to take a step back. I said to myself, that this is not the right time for me.

“I just went into wedding singing and I joined the musical Blood Upon the Rose, which toured in Scotland and London. So I didn’t step away from music completely, I just stepped away from country.

“But then during lock down, everything was stripped away. We couldn’t do musicals, we couldn’t do weddings, but I kind of realised where my passion was and then I heard this song and I said, ‘let’s give it a go’.

“People might know me more as a wedding singer now, but I feel that I am bit more established.

“I also think I am a wee bit more mature now, a bit wiser, I know what’s expected of me within the industry, within the country music scene. I’m planning to bring out another single in February and then a new album in April or May.”

Lauren added, “There’s a lot of things planned for next year and it feels good to be getting out and doing what I do best.”

As well as preparing for the Jamboree in Fintona, Lauren is starring in the three sold out performances of ‘Blood Upon The Rose’ in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall at the end of this month.

You can catch Lauren on stage at the Winter Jamboree on December 3 in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona.