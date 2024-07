This week, I’ve put out a new single with my good friend, Nick Power. It’s the first single from an upcoming album.

But it’s no ordinary single. Oh no.

Firstly, it’s called ‘THROAT’.

Advertisement

THROAT is seven minutes long.

The song is all one chord.

The vocals (by Nick) are sung into a broken 1980s dictaphone, and don’t enter until four minutes in.

I play all the instruments, but I only play instruments I don’t know how to play.

There are no guitars on THROAT…

Did I mention already that It’s seven minutes long?

Oh, actually, there is some clarinet on the track that isn’t played by me. It’s played by Stephen Malojian.

Advertisement

But he can’t play the clarinet.

The ‘song’ was recorded in one day after a surreal conversation about the world.

Nothing was written prior to recording.

It just came out, stream of consciousness style.

Some time later, While at Geoff’s wedding in Tucson Arizona, I got acquainted with a couple of other guests.

They were film makers.

Horror buffs.

Fiends like me.

Over the course of some beers at the bar, I told them of THROAT, and by the time I was finished explaining, we had hatched a plan for them to shoot the music video.

They did it.

Pretty much straight away.

They took a camera to the woods in Wisconsin, and created a mini mystery horror film to accompany the track.

I knew they could do it just from the conversation at the bar.

We are cut from the same ragged cloth.

More videos are currently in the making, in various parts of the world by various freaks.

That’s how we roll around here. Getting things done.

The song and video are out there right now if you care to find them.

Dig deep enough wherever you get your music from, you’ll find it buried in the junkyard, beneath the mountains of other more accessible music offerings this week.

To give you a heads up of what you’ll be getting yourself in for.

If you like the sound of what you read, then go listen and hear for yourself.

The single is available on line everywhere now, with the album set to be released on vinyl and CD later in the year.