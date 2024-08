A TOUCH of West End magic was sprinkled on Tyrone recently, when a bevy of professionals from the world of musical theatre descended on the county to teach young budding drama students tips and tricks of the trade during an exciting week-long workshop.

Organised by Rois Kelly of Much Ado Stage School, Castlederg, the event saw Sam Hiller, associate director with ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Phantom of the Opera’; Annabelle Williams, who has worked on The Voice, and Derry native, Courtenay Brady, a freelance dancer who has worked with many big artists such as Rihanna, dispense wisdom and advice to the stars of tomorrow in a series of masterclasses.

It also featured the talented Broadway legend, Alistair Brammer, who has worked on shows like Miss Saigon and Wicked, who put the actors through their paces, while choreographer, Alex Forster, led two dance workshops.

Advertisement

The week was rounded off by the multi-talented Christopher Tendai, who has worked on the Australian stage production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

Rois of the Castlederg drama school explained, “This year, we were lucky enough to gain funding from the Community Festival Fund run by council, and, instead of putting on a show like we normally do, we took the decision to attempt to bring over a few professionals from whom the kids of Much Ado could learn vital skills.

“After much deliberation, phone calls and arranging around busy schedules, we have been able to secure some of the leading lights of musical theatre and everyone is delighted to have them here!”

For more information, please check out the ‘Much Ado’ Facebook page.