The strength, resilience and beauty of women is set be celebrated in ‘Imbokodo The Musical’, a powerful show from South Africa which is coming to the Alley Theatre next month.

Featuring an all-female cast Imbokodo will take you on a journey filled with dynamic vocals, captivating dances, and thought-provoking stories.

With a diverse range of influences, Imbokodo’s performances are a true celebration of the power of women.

Combining the smooth sounds of 1950’s doo-wop, the soulful energy of 1960’s soul groups, and the modern sensibilities of R&B, they create a unique and captivating sound.

The group also incorporates traditional South African musical elements, including marimbas and indigenous instruments, adding a dynamic and authentic element to their performances.

But it’s not just the music that makes Imbokodo stand out: Through their powerful storytelling, the female cast shed light on the struggles and hardships women have faced throughout history. The women who left for exile to fight for the liberation of their country leaving their families behind. The horror of Chobediso, looking at the effects on the victims. They investigate the horror of GBV, and other situations women go through while trying to survive.

Imbokodo is a show that will leave you spellbound through stunning performances and powerful messages.

Don’t miss your chance to witness this celebration of song and dance as Imbokodo takes to the stage.

It’s coming to the Alley Theatre, Strabane on Friday, September 13 at 8pm. Tickets are £15, £13 (con) available from the Alley Theatre website www.alley-theatre.com or call the Box Office on 028 71 384444.