TWO talented young Elvis fans from Castlederg, Caleb and Daniel Ferguson, raised over £1,000 during a concert at Derg Parish Church to support the church’s ongoing fund for a new hall.

The brothers, sons of Reverend Peter Ferguson, are both passionate about music and big fans of Elvis Presley.

They approached their father with the idea of hosting a concert to raise funds for the church. Despite the cold weather on January 8, the event was a success, attracting attendees from across West Tyrone.

Caleb performed Elvis hits with a fantastic tribute to the King, donning a full Elvis costume, while Daniel played guitar in the style of Scotty Moore.

They were joined by their mother, Amy, on keyboard, and local musician Darrell Nelson on drums.

Reverend Ferguson expressed his pride in his sons, saying: “The boys wanted to bring some cheer to a dreary January and decided to hold a concert with all funds going to the church hall fund. I’m so proud of the fantastic show they put on and the money they raised.”

He also thanked everyone who attended and mentioned that the boys are already planning another concert later this year.