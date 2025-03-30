Pedalling to help others during the pandemic

In 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the world, Chris Gallagher joined a dedicated group of volunteers whose support for the elderly and isolated proved to be a lifeline.

Every day, he hopped on his bicycle and cycled 60 miles across Omagh and the surrounding areas, delivering groceries, medicine, and essential supplies to those in

need.

Yet, looking back five years later, Chris firmly believes that the most important thing he provided wasn’t food or medicine – it was human connection.

“It was a really weird time. When I think back now, the lockdown was really hard on elderly people. All I did was put the leg over on to the bike and just went around visiting people. For me, that social contact and the chance to chat with people was brilliant,” he said.

“I was always taught to have that awareness of what other people needed. At the start of the pandemic I had been due to cycle to Lourdes as a fundraiser for the Irish Pilgrimage Trust. That was cancelled, so the chance to get out around Omagh and help people at the same time was an opportunity I relished.

“Delivering the groceries and other stuff was a small part of going around.

“What really mattered to me was speaking to people over the garden fence.

“People were really appreciative of the social contact and having a bit of a chat and craic.

“A day without laughter is after all a day wasted.”

Mr Gallagher, who is a personal trainer based in the town, said the connections that he made during that time have remained in the intervening five years. Indeed, he says he would do it all again if the opportunity arose or circumstances demanded action.

“Going around to see people was something that I really enjoyed. I’d go again in a heartbeat because it was just brilliant getting to meet so many people,” he added.

“At that time five years ago everything was so serious, people were genuinely really frightened about what might have been about to happen.

“There was a fear, many were finding it tough and just needed that little bit of contact and tospeak to someone.

“Maybe me visiting them provided a ray of hope at such a dark time.

“Even now, I still keep in contact with many of those I visited at that time.

“It’s always great to connect with them again.”