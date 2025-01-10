Conservation Corner: Creating a wildlife garden

A friend phoned me a couple of days ago to say there were few wild birds visiting his garden, and his New Year’s resolution was to try to do something to encourage more wildlife.

He knew there has been a dramatic decline in many birds, animals and insects over the past 20 years and thought he would do his best in a very small way to arrest this situation.

He was keen to make an effort but felt he lacked the knowledge to make a start, so asked for some advice.

He was keen, but understandably a little cautious, because many myths and misconceptions about gardening for wildlife have grown as it has become more popular.

Making it actually happen can sometimes be confusing.

One common myth is that any garden, by virtue of being outdoors and having plants, automatically supports wildlife.

While it’s true that most green spaces offer some benefits, a garden designed with wildlife in mind is far more impactful.

Lawns treated with pesticides or flower beds filled with non-native plants may look attractive but often lack the diversity needed to support local wildlife.

To genuinely appeal to wildlife, gardens should prioritise native plants, avoid harmful chemicals, and include a variety of habitats such as log piles, ponds, and wildflower patches. Native plants are particularly important as they co-evolve with local species, providing food and shelter that exotic plants cannot replicate.

Many people believe that installing bird feeders and nest boxes is sufficient to make a garden wildlife-friendly.

These help of course but feeders primarily support birds during specific times, such as winter, and do not replace the need for natural food sources like seeds, berries, and insects.

Similarly, nest boxes are helpful but can only accommodate a limited number of species. A truly wildlife-friendly garden should aim to provide year-round food, water and shelter. So planting trees which bear berries like rowan or holly and native wildflowers attractive to bees and butterflies are a good way to start.

Some gardeners are put off wildlife gardening by the misconception that it requires letting the entire garden grow wild and unkempt. While some untidiness can be beneficial – such as leaving leaf litter for insects or allowing dead wood to decay for fungi and beetles – a wildlife garden doesn’t have to look neglected. Creating a wildflower corner away from the more formal garden or a mixed hedgerow along the border can provide ecological benefit without spoiling the overall aesthetics of the garden design.

Adding a pond is one of the best ways to attract wildlife, yet some gardeners worry that ponds will lead to a proliferation of mosquitoes or other biting insects. In reality, a well-designed pond with healthy biodiversity discourages mosquitoes because dragonflies, amphibians and fish naturally keep mosquito populations in check.

Another pervasive myth is that all insects are pests that must be eradicated – just look in the gardening section of any supermarket at the number of products designed to kill things.

However, many insects are vital for a thriving wildlife garden: Bees and butterflies pollinate flowers, ladybirds eat aphids, and beetles break down organic matter. Even species like wasps and spiders play essential ecological roles.

While it’s tempting to think a wildlife garden is a ‘set it and forget it’ endeavour, this isn’t entirely true. Although it may not require mowing and pruning to the extent of a traditional garden, regular maintenance is still necessary.

For instance, ponds need periodic cleaning, invasive weeds must be controlled, woodland needs to be managed and plants should be replaced or added to ensure year-round interest and resources.

Having said all this, gardening for wildlife is incredibly rewarding. Given a fighting chance our native wildlife is amazingly resilient, and there is something truly joyful about seeing a species return to a habitat we have created.

Wildlife gardens are magical and alive and each day something new comes along to lift the spirits.

This morning it was the arrival of a ‘fall’ of woodcock blown in by the recent storms.

Beautiful, mysterious birds coming from Scandinavia to feed in the damp leaf litter in the birch and oak wood we put there some ten years ago.

What more reward could you want for your efforts?