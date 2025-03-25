Dungannon initiative to support those with incurable illnesses

SOUTHERN Area Hospice will next week launch its first ever ‘Living Well Café’ at its Dungannon Hub.

It will run fortnightly from March 31 until May 26.

After a successful ‘Living Well Café’ programme at its Newry Hub, the hospice is expanding it to Dungannon to give those who may not have previously been able to attend the opportunity to do so.

It will be held within Southern Area Hospice Dungannon Hub on Floor D of South Tyrone Hospital.

The ‘Living Well Café’ is open to patients and those caring for patients who are suffering from incurable illness.

It will provide the perfect place for individuals to come together, share, connect and benefit from the support of those who may be going through similar challenges, while also learning more about the services and support which is available for them through the Southern Area Hospice.

Emily Murray, Head of Patient and Family Services, said: “We are happy to offer this programme in Dungannon.

“The Living Well Café is a welcoming place for people living with incurable illnesses to meet others who share similar experiences.

“Our café provides a supportive environment and helps people feel less alone.”

The first session of the ‘Living Well Café’ will start on Monday, March 31 from 11.30am to 1pm on Floor D of South Tyrone Hospital.

To register your interest, please complete the expression of interest form on the Hospice website or call (028) 30267711.