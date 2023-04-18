Street Style: Cutting a dash on Omagh high street

James Herron

Age: 51

Hometown: Seskinore

Advertisement

Occupation: Post man

Tell me about your outfit

Practical and comfortable.

Describe your style

Casual.

Who influences your style?

Myself.

Advertisement

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My American civil war jacket at $1,000.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Belt chain.

Conor Breen

Age: 22

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Terex

Tell me about your outfit

Nothing too fancy.

Describe your style

Casual and athletic are styles that suit me.

Who influences your style?

Myself.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My necklace at £120 from Goldmine in Main Street, Omagh.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

My watch.

Samuel Jones

Age: 19

Hometown: Belfast

Occupation: Manager

Tell me about your outfit

It’s just random!

Describe your style

Somewhat casual.

Who influences your style?

Myself.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A Tissot watch.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

My watch.

Storm McCarron

Age: 16

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Student

Tell me about your outfit

My jumper is from Shein, and my trousers are from Primark.

Describe your style

Quirky.

Who influences your style?

Myself.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Trainers.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

A piece of clothing that stands out.