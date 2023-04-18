Street Style: Cutting a dash on Omagh high street

James Herron
Age: 51
Hometown: Seskinore
Occupation: Post man
Tell me about your outfit
Practical and comfortable.
Describe your style
Casual.
Who influences your style?
Myself.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My American civil war jacket at $1,000.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Belt chain.
Conor Breen
Age: 22
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Terex
Tell me about your outfit
Nothing too fancy.
Describe your style
Casual and athletic are styles that suit me.
Who influences your style?
Myself.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My necklace at £120 from Goldmine in Main Street, Omagh.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
My watch.
Samuel Jones
Age: 19
Hometown: Belfast
Occupation: Manager
Tell me about your outfit
It’s just random!
Describe your style
Somewhat casual.
Who influences your style?
Myself.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
A Tissot watch.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
My watch.
Storm McCarron
Age: 16
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Student
Tell me about your outfit
My jumper is from Shein, and my trousers are from Primark.
Describe your style
Quirky.
Who influences your style?
Myself.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Trainers.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
A piece of clothing that stands out.