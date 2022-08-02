Street Style: Have a look at this week’s style

Have a peak at this week’s Street Style participants.

Shauna Dillon

Advertisement

Teacher

Age: 22

Home town: Dromore.

Tell me about your outfit

Shoes are from Nike, my cycling shorts are O’Neills, my t-shirt and half-zip are from MFC.

Describe your style

Sporty/casual.

Advertisement

Who influences your style?

Myself and people around me, like friends and family.

What’s the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Airforces probably, although I always try to get a bargain.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Earrings.

Alana Quinn

Bartender

Age: 21

Home town: Kildress.

Tell me about your outfit

Shoes are Converse, and my leggings, t-shirt and cardigan are all from Primark.

Describe your style

Casual and lazy.

Who influences your style?

Myself. I just throw on anything.

What’s the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My formal dress, I think.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Jacket.

Cadhla McDonald

Care assistant

Age: 18.

Home town: Kildress.

Tell me about your outfit

Shoes are Primark and so are my trousers. The jumper is from Shein.

Describe your style

Basic, but dressy.

Who influences your style?

Friends, mostly.

What’s the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Tiffany necklace.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Sunglasses.

Grainne McLaughlin

Soldier

Age: 22.

Home town: Drumquin.

Tell me about your outfit

Shoes are Nike, my shorts are Drumquin GAA, and my half-zip is Killen FC.

Describe your style

Very casual. You will mostly find me in football gear.

Who influences your style?

Nobody really. Just whatever I find comfortable.

What’s the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Definitely football boots.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Garmin watch.