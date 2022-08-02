Street Style: Have a look at this week’s style

Have a peak at this week’s Street Style participants.
Shauna Dillon
Teacher
Age: 22
Home town: Dromore.
Tell me about your outfit
Shoes are from Nike, my cycling shorts are O’Neills, my t-shirt and half-zip are from MFC.
Describe your style
Sporty/casual.
Who influences your style?
Myself and people around me, like friends and family.
What’s the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Airforces probably, although I always try to get a bargain.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Earrings.
Alana Quinn
Bartender
Age: 21
Home town: Kildress.
Tell me about your outfit
Shoes are Converse, and my leggings, t-shirt and cardigan are all from Primark.
Describe your style
Casual and lazy.
Who influences your style?
Myself. I just throw on anything.
What’s the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My formal dress, I think.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Jacket.
Cadhla McDonald
Care assistant
Age: 18.
Home town: Kildress.
Tell me about your outfit
Shoes are Primark and so are my trousers. The jumper is from Shein.
Describe your style
Basic, but dressy.
Who influences your style?
Friends, mostly.
What’s the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Tiffany necklace.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Sunglasses.
Grainne McLaughlin
Soldier
Age: 22.
Home town: Drumquin.
Tell me about your outfit
Shoes are Nike, my shorts are Drumquin GAA, and my half-zip is Killen FC.
Describe your style
Very casual. You will mostly find me in football gear.
Who influences your style?
Nobody really. Just whatever I find comfortable.
What’s the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Definitely football boots.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Garmin watch.