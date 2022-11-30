Street Style: Trendy townies on Omagh high street

Vanessa McElroy

Age: 54.

Hometown: Durban.

Occupation: Nurse.

Tell me about your outfit:

It’s casual and comfortable.

Describe your style:

Girl next door.

Who influences your style?

People around town, as well as Uptown Bibi.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Karen Millen clothing.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Watch.

Sean Paul

Age: 21.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Support worker.

Tell me about your outfit:

I like casual and comfy street wear.

Describe your style:

Funky.

Who influences your style?

Myself.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My watch.

What is your must have fashion accessory? Necklace pendant.

Chelsea McElroy

Age: 21.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Student.

Tell me about your outfit:

It’s comfy-casual. I’m wearing a big dress coat to keep warm.

Describe your style:

I enjoy vintage styles, but I prioritise comfort over style, most of the time.

Who influences your style?

My mum. I mostly take clothes from her closet! I like seeing what people wear in old movies, too.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

I bought a vintage emerald necklace in Barcelona years ago. It probably cost me 30 Euro.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

My mum’s old rings.

Francis Doherty

Age: 19.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Student.

Tell me about your outfit:

Dark.

Describe your style:

Casual.

Who influences your style?

Actors.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My watch.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

A jacket, or a watch.