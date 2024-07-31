John Gourley talks Camino and abstract painting

Coagh-born abstract artist John Gourley, who is now living in Barcelona, remarked that a four-month walk through France and Spain changed his perspective about art.

The former pupil of Cookstown High School said that he grew up in an encouraging and artistic household. His mother and father both nurtured his love for drawing and painting. John’s father George is also an artist and is a former teacher at Cookstown High School.

“My parents always encouraged me to follow my passions,” said John.

Advertisement

“I am fairly new to working as a full-time artist but my dad has been a success and has been selling his pieces for many years after taking early retirement from working in Cookstown High School.

“My dad was my art teacher at school and he taught me a lot. Our work is very different, he works in water colour and I work in acrylic; he does paintings showcasing the Irish countryside and I do abstract work. However, I think there are real similarities in our love of colours and telling stories through painting.”

After finishing school, John studied Cinema at Queen’s University and in his third year transferred to a university in Holland where he completed his studies.

After completing his education John entered full time employment, first working as a specialist barista before moving to Wales where he worked for a family as an au pair and labourer.

While in Wales he fell back in love with art and began to experiment with abstract work.

CAMINO

Advertisement

However, ever restless and wanting to travel John decided to do a big step in his life and take part in the Camino de Santiago. Instead of doing the more popular Camino route, John opted instead to walk from Southern France into Northern Spain and undertook a longer, more rural coastal route before ending up in Santiago.

John told the Tyrone Herald it was during this four month long walk that he solidified his love for painting and eventually decided what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

“The route I took was one that is not as popular as others along the Camino. I began walking in Southern France and would go along the Northern Spanish coast. I walked for days without seeing another person and in that time all I could do was think,” recalled John.

“I eventually met another a guy who was from Switzerland. We are still friends now and we ended up walking the full route together.”

John added, “I met so many amazing people along the route including people I am still friends with. One of those was a famous artist from Venezuela who ended up telling me that if I wanted, they would give me a job at their studio in Barcelona in exchange for somewhere to stay and a small salary.”

Eventually John took the artist up on his offer and, six years on, he has remained in Barcelona, working both in specialist coffee and as an artist part-time. The Tyrone man also has a branding and marketing business called Broccoli Aldente.

EXHIBITION

John has shown his artwork in galleries across Spain and Ireland and now has his own studio in the Catalan capital.

Typically, he works with massive canvasses and uses acrylics to create vibrant and colourful abstract pieces.

His works often take him 50 hours to complete and he said that the process is both ‘gruelling’ and ‘exciting’.

“I love working with acrylic paints and doing abstract work – it really excites me,” said John.

“There is something about acrylic work and the nature of it that I love. Acrylic paints naturally sit on a canvas and that, combined with my skill at working it, is incredibly organic and exciting.”

l If you want to see more of John’s work you can follow him on Instagram at iam_johnwg. John is also available for commission and sells work through Gallery One in Cookstown.