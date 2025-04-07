BROUGHT TO YOU BY
New walking group set to take its first steps in Omagh this week

  • 7 April 2025
New walking group set to take its first steps in Omagh this week
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 7 April 2025
A new walking group will be launched in Omagh this week.

The first walk will set of from Hospital Road Community Centre at 10am on Wednesday, April 9.

The group is being set up as part of the Healthy Towns initiative which is being coordinated  by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in partnership with the Public Health Agency.

All activities are free but places are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served.

Registration is available via the following link – https://form.jotform.com/242594012293353

For further information please contact daniel.mcintyre@fermanaghomagh.com

Tags:

