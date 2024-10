A TOTAL of £450,000 has been awarded to five suppliers to develop proof of concepts on potential solutions to treat, reduce and suppress the growth of Blue Green Algae.

This summer, Environment Minister Andrew Muir launched the first phase of the ‘Lough Neagh: Blue Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative’ (SBRI), which has been developed to explore solutions to treat and reduce Blue Green Algae blooms without impacting the natural environment of Lough Neagh and associated Northern Ireland waterways.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) contributed £200,000 towards the initiative, with the Department for the Economy (DfE) contributing £250,000 through its SBRI Challenge Fund.

Mr Muir said, “This first phase of the initiative is intended to demonstrate the technical feasibility of a proposed concept and its viability as a solution to help tackle blue green algae in Lough Neagh and can hopefully be applied to any area that has been affected by the bacteria.

“However, we must remember, this alone will not solve the blue green algae crisis. This initiative is only one action outlined in my 37-point Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan, which paves the way forward for improved water quality and reduced blue green algae…

“It is my vision to have a healthy, resilient environment with high water quality status and I am firmly committed to take the necessary action to make a difference to our waterways.”

The five successful suppliers awarded contracts are Clear Water Systems Ltd, Helix8 Ltd, Queen’s University in Belfast, Varicon Aqua Solutions Ltd and Wholeschool Software Ltd (Biild).

The successful bids selected will allow proofs of concept to be developed in several areas, including the use of ultrasonics, mechanical treatment and biological treatment.

It is anticipated that phase one will run through to March 2025 with a potential call for a phase two applications commencing summer 2025.