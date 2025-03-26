75 properties along new A5 route to get help in limiting noise

Seventy five properties are to get noise insulation measures installed before proposed work on the new A5 road begins.

The properties have been identified following a noise survey along the planned route from Newbuildings to Ballygawley.

Work on the first 34-mile stage of the new road between Strabane and Ballygawley had been due to get underway soon after the land required was vested by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

However, the long-awaited has been delayed once again due to an ongoing legal bid to secure a judicial review of Stormont’s decision to go ahead with the new road.

While the proposed start date for the construction work has not been finalised, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has revealed what steps will be taken to lessen the impact on those living along the new route.

In response to an Assembly question from West Tyrone MLA Tom Buchanan, the Minister said: “A total of 75 properties across the length of the A5 project now moving forward to construction have been identified for the incorporation of noise insulation measures.

“Letters have been issued to the owners of these 75 properties explaining the measures that can be provided. It also invites them to take part in the process going forward, which will include a survey at their individual property.

“It is proposed that these noise insulation measures will be provided in advance of the commencement of construction in those areas.”

Ms Kimmins said her department was keen to mitigate the noise levels around the new A5 route.

“This approach has sought to maximise noise attenuation and minimise noise impact along the full length of the scheme. Noise mitigation is therefore embedded within the scheme design.

“A low-noise road surface is also planned along the length of the new road, providing a 2 to 3 decibels reduction (compared to a standard surface) for all nearby receptors.

“In addition to the above measures, acoustic barriers have been incorporated where they would provide an effective amount of attenuation to high noise levels.

“These are proposed at three locations, providing attenuation to approximately 11 residential properties.”

There have long been calls for a new A5 road to address safety concerns on the current road, which has claimed many lives in recent years.

While there is huge public support for the project, a group called the Alternative A5 Alliance (AA5A) is seeking a judicial review into the decision to approve the new dual carriageway between Ballygawley and Newbuildings.

The AA5A say their concerns are based on environment concerns around the new road and they argue the current A5 road should be improved instead of building a new road.

A further hearing in relation to the group’s application for a judicial review is due to be heard at the High Court in Belfast next week.