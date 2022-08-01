A man has died following Mountfied collision

A MAN has died following a two-vehicle collision on Barony Road, Mountfield outside Omagh
The crash involving a red Kia Picanto and a black Mini One occurred at 11.15pm last night (July 31).
The deceased is understood to have been the driver of the Kia. A male passenger in the Kia and the female driver of the Mini were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that whilst serious, were not thought to be life threatening.
Investigating officers would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage.
They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2108 31/07/22.
