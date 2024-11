“IF I can save even one life by encouraging someone to get their smear test, then sharing my story was worth it.”

Those are the words of 31-year-old Agnieszka Zywot, who, after moving to Omagh ten years ago, was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Agnieszka had no symptoms, and her cancer was only detected through a routine smear test – cervical cancer symptoms often don’t show until late stages. Now, highlighting the importance of regular health checks, Agnieszka has shared her story with the Ulster Herald to raise awareness about the life-saving potential of smear tests.

Advertisement

“When I got the result, I panicked,” said Agnieszka, who was supported through her journey by her close friend, Justyna.

“I was crying; I kept saying I was going to die, and I remember Justyna saying, ‘No, Agnes, you are not going to die.’”

Following an initial biopsy in her native Poland, Agnieszka was called back for an operation to remove a small section of cancerous cells in her cervix.

“After my operation, the nurse told me my doctor had Coronavirus, and I had to stay an extra seven days in the hospital,” she explained. “Justyna wasn’t allowed to come and see me.”

After Agnieszka’s operation, her biopsy revealed small, fast-acting cancer cells in her cervix.

“The doctor explained that they might need to cut more if the cancer had spread, but the biopsy showed it hadn’t. Everything else was okay,” she said. “I was told to get checked every six months and keep up with my smear tests to stay on top of it.”

Agnieszka’s story could have been very different if she hadn’t gone for that routine smear test.

Advertisement

“The most important thing is to get checked, because I didn’t have any symptoms,” Agnieszka emphasised.

In the UK, cervical screening (a smear test) is available to women aged 25 to 64 and is not usually recommended for anyone younger than 25.

However, Agnieszka believes that young people should also be aware of cancer risks.

“I’m young; I had cancer before I was 25,” she said. “Young people can get cancer, too. Most women don’t go to the doctor unless something feels wrong, but sometimes you don’t feel anything – even if something’s wrong.”