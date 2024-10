THE Stormont Executive appears set to approve the long-awaited A5 dual-carriageway later today.

Speculation is mounting that the £1 billion project will be given the go-ahead. It comes less than a week after the Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, formally recommended approval of the scheme.

Plans have been in place since 2007 for the dualling of the road between Aughnacloy and Newbuildings, a total of 58 miles.

Previous plans have proposed carrying out the dual-carriageway on a phased based between Aughnacloy and Omagh, Omagh and Strabane and Strabane and Newbuildings.