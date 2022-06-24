Air ambulance called after incident in Dugannon

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have said that they received a 999 call at 09:56 following reports an incident in the Meadowvale area, Dungannon this morning.
NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Crew, 1 HART team and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to the incident.
Following assessment and initial treatment one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.
Police attended the scene to facilitate the air ambulance.
