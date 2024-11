SALMON numbers on the River Strule in Omagh and across Tyrone have dropped alarmingly over the past decade, according to latest figures.

Statistics obtained by the Ulster Herald show a dramatic decline since 2016, when salmon numbers on the Strule peaked at over 2,000, to just 200 at the start of October this year.

Local anglers are calling for a more accurate assessment of the salmon population, stating that the counters on the River Strule, the Mourne at Sion Mills, and the Owenkillew are ‘not fit for purpose’.

From 2016 to 2020, the number of salmon on the River Strule remained high, reaching almost 3,000 during those years. However, numbers have since plummeted, with just 342 counted on the Strule by October 1, far below those of the Mourne (1,571) and the Roe (3,648).

While the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) states that the 2024 figures are ‘above the five-year average’, local anglers argue that more precise data is urgently needed.

“We have absolutely no idea how dangerously low the salmon numbers are in our local rivers,” said Terry Smithson from the Omagh Angling Association. “This year’s figures for 2024 may seem good, but the bigger picture is worrying. To say the numbers are above the five-year average is a ‘red herring’, if you’ll excuse the pun.”

Possible reasons for the decline include increased predation from cormorants and herons, which are consuming large numbers of salmon smolts preparing to migrate downstream.

Mr Smithson noted that on some occasions, up to 30 cormorants have been seen flying upstream to feast on the young salmon.

Anglers are calling for improvements to the fish counters to better assess the situation. “When do DAERA and fisheries agencies classify salmon numbers as dangerously low, and what is their plan to address it?” Mr Smithson asked. “Other bodies across Europe are using hatcheries to assist the salmon populations.”

DAERA states that the Rivers Mourne, Ballinderry, and Blackwater are among the primary salmon rivers in Tyrone. However, they caution that not all fish pass through the counters, meaning the counts are only a proportion of the overall salmon run. Data for the Ballinderry and Blackwater Rivers is still being finalised.