Alarms clocks set for Cookstown’s Sunrise Walk to help mental health

Hundreds of people will be hitting the streets of Cookstown this Saturday (tomorrow) morning for a Sunrise Walk to raise money for the mental health services provided by The Hub.

This year, marks the tenth anniversary of the community centre and as part of the celebrations, the centre is raising money to provide counselling for those in need.

Sign up for the 4am Sunrise Walk here: https://the-hubbt80.myshopify.com

In a feature in last week’s Herald, Carol Doey (pictured right) who set up The Hub in 2012, said the centre was witnessing a mental health pandemic.

“We now have a mental health pandemic and we are really starting to see it now. Everyday we have people coming through the doors in need of help,” she said.

“Some of these people are at their wits’ end. They’re getting no help from the NHS and they cannot get talking to a doctor. They are desperate for help.

“At the minute, we have four counsellors working out of The Hub and they are just flat out all the time, seeing people. We have brought in two more counsellors to help as we cannot turn people away.

“That’s why we are using the tenth anniversary to raise money. It was my husband who came up with the idea, and every penny raised from the (Sunrise) walk will go towards paying for counsellors. People will know their money is being used to help people, it literally is being used to save lives.”

To sign up for the Sunrise Walk on Saturday, April 23 – which starts outside The Hub on the Burn Road at 4am – visit The Hub’s Facebook page and follow the link.

