Allstate urged to clarify commitment to Strabane

As pressure mounts on Allstate to clarify their position in relation to their continued presence in Strabane amid fears over job losses, a local councillor has urged the tech company to “come clean” over their intentions concerning their workforce in the town.

Cllr Raymond Barr alleges that the “mass redundancies” reported in the Chronicle last week fly in the face of assurances given to him by Allstate that there would be none, after the decision to vacate their Orchard Road premises in May to implement a ‘work-from-home’ model.

In addition, Cllr Barr says he was also promised that Allstate were ‘actively looking’ for smaller premises to satisfy the need by some staff for an office-based environment.

The independent councillor had previously made contact with former managing director of the company, John Healy, before Christmas to seek assurances over jobs amid a proposed premises departure.

At the time, Mr Healy told Cllr Barr that they were actively looking for premises to facilitate 20-25 employees who wished to work in the office. Then, in January, the councillor sought an update from Mr Healy’s successor, Christina Bates.

In an email seen by the Chronicle, Ms Bates openly reiterates the company’s ‘commitment to Strabane as a location’ and that the company would continue to recruit in the area, a commitment relayed to employees at the time. She added that ‘premises are not linked to jobs’ and promised the company would continue to engage with our employees. Finally, Ms Bates said that Allstate would consider a small unit going forward although added they were not taking ‘firm action’ on the matter at that time.

At present, Allstate run a twice-daily dedicated bus service from Strabane to their Derry premises to accommodate workers.

Speaking to the Chronicle this week, Cllr Barr said the loss of jobs at Allstate would have a “devastating effect” on the town.

He said, “We need Allstate to come clean in their intentions regarding the Strabane workforce and I am absolutely furious that they, so far, refuse to give clarification; clarification which would go a long way to, at the very least, letting people know where they stand one way or the other. The email I received in January outlines quite clearly that staff at Allstate had nothing to worry about apart from having to work from home.”

Once again, Allstate were approached for comment in light of the email disclosure. The firm were asked a series of questions surrounding clarity on their commitment to Strabane and if there was still a commitment to seek smaller premises.

A spokesperson for Allstate confirmed they had no response to additional questions at the moment.