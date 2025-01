THE North has been put on alert by the Met Office which issued an amber weather warning on Friday, stating there could be “a danger to life” due to flying debris.

The weather warning will be in place between 6am through to 9pm on Friday.

The Met Office has stated that power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close. There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down. Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Advertisement

A rare, red warning has been issued by the South’s weather service ahead of the arrival of Storm Eowyn, warning of “severe, damaging and destructive gusts”.

The powerful storm is forecast to bring gale force southerly winds “of up to 130kmh [80mph] widely, with even higher gusts for a time”, according to Met Eireann.

But Southern weather forecasters have set a wind warning to “status red” for counties in Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick between 3am and 10am on Friday.

A red warning is only issued for “rare and very dangerous weather conditions”, according to the forecaster.

An “status orange” warning, which is the level as “amber” in the UK, applies to all of the South’s counties between 2am and 5pm on Friday.