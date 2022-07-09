Another fire at former school site in Strabane

INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing today (Saturday) to ascertain the cause of a “significant” fire at the former Strabane Academy site on the Liskey Road.

Reports were made to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) shortly after midnight on Friday that a derelict building on the site was ablaze. This was said to be well-established when fire-fighters attended the scene and altogether, four pumping appliances and two specialist appliances – an aerial ladder and a water tanker – were required to extinguish the blaze. This was achieved by 3.30am.

Whilst a spokesperson from NIFRS stated that the cause of the fire remains un-determined, the belief locally is that the fire was set deliberately. The site has been a magnet for antisocial behaviour in recent months and several fires were previously lit.

Advertisement

“I think it’s the same as the last time – vandalism and arson,” Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr remarked. “It would be an absolute disgrace if this place is lost to arson attacks.

“I intent on bringing this up once again with council and the Education Authority. At the very least the place should be secured.”

Once the home of celebrated and world-renowned hymn writer, Cecil Frances Alexander, the site has been derelict since the Academy moved to it’s new premises on Strabane’s Derry Road prior to the pandemic.

Previously, local leaders had suggested that the large 23-acre site could be turned into a nature trail or a visitor centre or a youth facility, or a combination of all three. However the Education Authority (EA) which retains ownership of the site, has not given any indication of what the future holds.

Also commenting was Strabane Sinn Féin councillor Michaela Boyle. She added, “This former school buildings have suffered acts of vandalism and arson in the past, but the damage suffered in this arson attack seems to be really bad.

“This site needs to be developed for the benefit of the local community and I will be pressing Derry City and Strabane District Council on their interest in the site.

“I would urge the public to stay away from this site and other dangerous vacant sites across the area.

Advertisement

“Arson attacks puts life and limb in danger.”