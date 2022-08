Police are appealing for information following a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Tullydraw Road area of Dungannon on Saturday August 27.

Sergeant Frew said: “Shortly after 11:30am, it was reported that a grey Seat Leon and a grey Landrover Defender were involved in the incident.

One man was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening at this time. The Tullydraw Road has re-opened following the road traffic collision.

Advertisement

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 733 27/08/22.”