Efforts are underway to reunite a lost dog with its owner.

The collie puppy was found in the Lansdown Park area of Strabane earlier today.

The dog was picked up by dog wardens from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A council spokesperson said the owner can get in touch with them on 02871253253 between 10am and 4pm.

Outside of these hours, the contact number is 07734 128096.

The council spokesperson said proof of ownership will be needed before the puppy is handed over.