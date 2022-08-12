Arson attack on Omagh property

DETECTIVES are appealing for information after an arson attack at a property in the Deverney Park area of Omagh.

Two people were upstairs in the property when a flammable liquid was poured into the living room and set on fire. Police have confirmed to WeAreTyrone that no injuries have been reported to them as a result of the attack.

Detective Inspector Winters said, “We received a report at 10.30pm on Thursday, August 11 that a brick had been thrown through the front window of a property in the area.

“Flammable liquid, believed to be petrol, was then poured into the living room which was set alight and a fire started around the curtains and floor.

“Two people were upstairs in the property at the time and thankfully there are no reports of any injuries.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, however, the blaze had already been extinguished by neighbours upon their arrival.

“This was an extremely reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences and our investigation is now underway.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Deverney Park area during this time, and who witnessed anything or has video footage of this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2261 of 11/08/22.”