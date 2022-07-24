Arvalee pupils enjoy an ‘action-packed’ summer scheme

ARVALEE School in Omagh has hosted action-packed Summer Scheme experience for all pupils in year 1 to year 14.

The annual ten-day event is an experience filled with fun, laughter and exploration, during which everyone has the opportunity to get involved in lots of activity-themed days.

These range from ‘interactive dance and music performances’, ‘explore transportation days’, ‘horticulture creations’, ‘fun physical activity games’, ‘animal farm’ and ‘arts and crafts galore’.

Advertisement

The joy and excitement these experiences bring to the pupils is clear to be seen, showing off their energetic, creative and infectious talents through music and dance to exploring police cars, motor bikes, rally cars, tractors and helping the firemen and women with a few training drills… the pupils really put them through their paces!

The school has even discovered a few budding gardeners, brave animal lovers and future athletes. To catch a further glimpse of these talents and experiences, please visit Arvalee School website at www.arvaleeschool.co.uk.

A spokesperson from the school added, “Arvalee Summer Scheme would not be possible if it was not for the kind and generous donations and unwavering support from our parents, guardians, sponsors, local community, Education Authority, activity providers and wonderful staff.

“For all your help in creating long lasting memories for all the pupils at the summer scheme, we thank you!”