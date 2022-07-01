Availability of Covid-19 lateral flow testing is extended

THE availability of COVID-19 lateral flow testing has been extended in Northern Ireland until July 31.

Changes to testing were announced in April 2022 with a further review to take place by the end of June, in line with the Test, Trace, Protect transition plan.

Under current arrangements, lateral flow tests are available to members of the public with COVID-19 symptoms, including importantly those who may be eligible for COVID-19 treatments. Tests are also available to a small number of groups without symptoms including health and social care staff, those visiting others in health and care settings, and those providing close personal care to someone at higher risk should they contract COVID-19 .

Advertisement

In further developments, the self isolation period after a positive COVID-19 test has been reduced to five days, and advise has been updated for those with general symptoms of a respiratory virus including COVID.

From today, adults who test positive for COVID-19 are advised to stay home and avoid contact with other people for five days after the day of test or from the day symptoms started. As children tend to be less infectious than adults, this period is reduced to three days for children under 18 years of age.

Whilst the self-isolation period has been reduced, people are advised to avoid contact with individuals who are at higher risk from COVID-19 for the full 10 days. They should also avoid visiting others in care homes, hospitals and other health and social care settings.

Health Minister Robin Swann said, “I have always said I would keep COVID-19 measures under review. It is clear that after a period of reducing case numbers we are now seeing a rise in cases.

“Whilst prevalence continues to be relatively high, thankfully the overall risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death for those who contract COVID-19 is much lower than during previous waves.

“That said, we continue to see severe pressures in our hospitals and the contribution of COVID-19, even though admission numbers are smaller than in previous waves, adds to these pressures.

“After careful consideration I have decided to extend the availability of lateral flow testing for those with symptoms until the end of July.”

Advertisement

The Minister added, “This updated advice seeks to strike the right balance at this stage of the pandemic between reducing transmission, protecting the vulnerable and mitigating the disruption caused by longer periods of isolation.”