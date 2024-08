A GROUP representing local victims of the Troubles has welcomed a decision to extend the backdating deadline for a scheme established to grant ‘acknowledgement payments’ to people seriously injured as a result of the conflict.

Last week, the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn announced a significant change to the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme.

As part of the British Government’s review of the plan, the current backdating period deadline was extended by two years.

Advertisement

This means people permanently injured in Troubles-related incidents who apply for the scheme before August 31, 2026 will have their money backdated to 2014.

Director of South East Fermanagh Foundation, Kenny Donaldson, has welcomed the widening of the backdating window.

“We have lobbied hard on this issue, making the case on a UK national level, in the same way we did when the scheme was being campaigned for.

“Equal access for all eligible victims/survivors is a principle that must be enacted in not only word, but also action.

“We commend all others who have done likewise, and also the leadership given by Judge McAlinden on this issue.”

Mr Donaldson added, “This is hopefully a good omen from this Secretary of State that he is prepared to listen and to adapt policy thinking in line with delivering better outcomes for victims/survivors. A stiffer test is ahead for him in respect of legacy and of agreeing a set of proposals which will ensure all victims/survivors have pathways to justice, truth and accountability.

“We will continue to fight robustly for our immediate constituency of victims/survivors.”

Advertisement

An estimated 40,000 people were injured during the Troubles, many of whom received life-changing injuries.

Commenting on the British Government’s decision to adjust the back payment deadline, Secretary of State Hilary Benn said, “With the deadline approaching, there was a risk that some potential applicants would miss out on backdated payments.

“I have, therefore, decided to extend the period for which backdated payments are available by a further two years.

“I hope this will assist both those who have suffered and are applying to the scheme, and those who are supporting applicants.”