A BERAGH native’s groundbreaking work in the treatment of cancer over the past 40 years has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Dr Seamus McAleer is a Consultant Clinical Oncologist at the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre. He received the award for his services to cancer care and treatment.

He told the UlsterHerald this week how the honour importantly recognises the teams which he remains so closely involved with in supporting those with cancer and their families, and the development and implementation of new treatments for the disease.

Advertisement

“This is a recognition for all the people with whom I work. It’s great to see that work being recognised,” he said.

“We have gone through unprecedented changes in oncology since I joined 39 years ago. When I joined, there were five consultants, and the senior consultant told me that they were training me to be based across the water.

“There are now close to 70 consultants in Northern Ireland, and this massive increase reflects the importance of cancer care and treatments, and the offering of more complicated chemotherapy, radiotherapy, vaccines and targeted therapy. There are now a huge amount of extra options for those with the disease.”

Dr McAleer’s central involvement in the development of the North West Cancer Centre in Altnagelvin in Derry is a key reason why he has received the OBE.

FUNDRAISING

Outside of his normal daily role, he has also undertaken a number of challenging cycling fundraising events. They included the Camino de Santiago, Mizen to Malin and a Soft Border Cycle.

He has also been motivated by his own journey with cancer. He underwent surgery in 2020 and spent the Covid-19 lockdown in recovery.

Advertisement

“I made the argument of the need for a Cancer Centre in Derry with Consultants based there and the availability of chemotherapy and radio therapy. That was a very big step forward,” he added.

“When I came into oncology, a ten-year survival rate was considered massive. A couple of years ago we passed the point where more than double the patients survived and in the next ten years I expect ten-year survival rates to be touching 85 per-cent and typically cancer will be cured rather than people dying from it.

“That comes from a lot of endeavour and hard work. In 1996 I set up the Cancer Clinical Trials Unit, which was the first in Northern Ireland and brought a lot more patients to get the opportunity to be exposed to new treatments and develop the science to change and improve treatments and strategies.

“It has gone from strength-to-strength.”