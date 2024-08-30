Blue plaque unveiled to honour ‘Father of American subway’

Strabane’s rich history welcomed another illustrious figure into its fold with the recent unveiling of a special blue plaque dedicated to Alexander Ector Orr – a man celebrated as the founder of the American subway system.

Orr now stands among the ranks of other notable Strabane natives, such as physician, George Sigerson, novelist, Flann O’Brien, and astronomer, Annie Maunder; each fondly remembered in the town for their significant contributions to the world.

The ceremony, held at the Bowling Green on Wednesday, featured a gathering of dignitaries and local historians, including deputy mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Alderman Darren Guy, and Paul Rowley, management officer with the US Consul in Belfast.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Ulster History Circle, including Maud Hamill and Evelyn McKee, and members of the Strabane Historical Society, including John Dooher, Michael Kennedy, and Pat McGuigan.

The event began with an introduction by Kieran Houston, chairman of Strabane Credit Union, on whose building the plaque now proudly resides.

He welcomed the attendees and expressed the Credit Union’s pride in hosting the tribute to Orr.

“We were delighted to be approached by the Ulster History Circle regarding the erection of this plaque,” Kieran remarked. “We had no hesitation in agreeing, especially for a Strabane-born man who made such an impact on the history of New York.”

Evelyn McKee, deputy chair of the Ulster History Circle, followed with remarks that highlighted the importance of Orr’s achievements.

“I am pleased to be here for what is the History Circle’s 277th blue plaque commemorating the success of Alexander Ector Orr,” she said.

She went on to explain that the Ulster History Circle plaques celebrate individuals from Ulster who have made significant contributions on local, national, and international stages.

“This is our sixth blue plaque in Strabane, joining William Starrett, Ezekiel J Donnell, George Sigerson, Annie Russell Maunder, and Flann O’Brien.”

Deputy mayor, Darren Guy, said that he was delighted to commemorate a son of Strabane.

“This plaque is dedicated to a man whose drive has done so much for New York,” he detailed. “And I can safely say that Strabane is extremely proud of the man who has left such an everlasting legacy in the city.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Ulster History Circle for ensuring that Strabane’s rich history is not forgotten. Representing the US Consul in Belfast, Dr Paul Roelle spoke about the deep ties between Ulster and the United States, emphasising the impact that figures like Orr have had on American history.

“Alexander Ector Orr had a profound impact on the US in general, and specifically New York City,” he said.

“His work ethic and rugged determination had a lasting bearing on how a nation would be shaped.”

The ceremony concluded with a speech from Michael Kennedy, chair of the Strabane History Society.

Michael provided a detailed account of Orr’s life and achievements, painting a picture of a man whose influence extended far beyond his hometown.

“Despite its tiny population and geographical mass, the North has produced an astonishing number of renowned men and women who have distinguished themselves in various fields,” he remarked. “At least now people will know who he is, or was, and we honour his name.”

The unveiling of the plaque was not just a celebration of Orr’s contributions to New York’s infrastructure but also a reminder of the global impact that individuals from small communities like Strabane can have.