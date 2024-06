A minute silence was held at today’s Tyrone match in Healy Park in respect of Fiachra Ó Faoláin, who passed away following a ‘tragic accident’ at Carrick Lough last night.

Earlier today it was confirmed that the 21-year-old man from The Bantry, Aughnacloy, was the nephew of MLA Colm Gildernew.

In a statement on behalf of the Ó Faoláin family, Colm said “It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of our nephew Fiachra Ó Faoláin after a tragic accident in Carrick Lough on Saturday evening,”

Advertisement

“Our immediate thoughts are with Fiachra’s mummy, our sister Fiona, daddy Shane and his siblings Dearbhla, Roisín, Méabh, Dáithí and Dualtách and the wider Ó Faoláin and Gildernew families at this immensely difficult time.”

Colm added, “Fiachra was a much loved, loving and caring young man with a bright future ahead of him and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved him.”

“On behalf of Fiachra’s family, and our wider family circle, I want to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to the emergency services for all of their efforts and support.”

“As the family begins to process this devastating and unimaginable loss, I would urge the media to respect their request for privacy at this time.”

A search operation involving police, NIFRS and Community Search and Rescue volunteers, was immediately launched last night after the man had difficulties in the water around 11pm.

A police spokesperson said, “Police will make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and a post mortem will take place in due course, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”