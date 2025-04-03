Bus from Strabane heading to Noah rally in Belfast on Saturday

ORGANISERS of a bus which will take supporters of Noah Donohoe and his family to a rally in Belfast this Saturday have said that there are still limited seats available for those wishing to attend.

Those attending the rally will gather at Custom House Square at 1pm, with music from Conall Morrissey and Damian Quinn before the march takes place between 2pm-4.30pm, traversing the city.

Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe went missing in Belfast on the evening of Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Six days after his disappearance, the body of the missing teen, whose family comes from Strabane, was found in a storm drain in the north of the city.

Councillor Raymond Barr, who has organised the bus, said: “We have had a brilliant response to the bus, graciously organised by Work’s Coffee Roasters in Belfast and an anonymous donor. Anyone who wishes to avail of a seat on the bus can contact me through phone or on my Facebook page and, if there is availability, we will get you on.”

The bus will leave Home Bargains car park on the Melmount Road on Saturday morning at 10:30am.