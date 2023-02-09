Business community concerned at rise in non-domestic rates

LOCAL businesses are bracing themselves for yet another rise in the non-domestic rates, which are set to increase by almost ten per-cent over two years.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council are expected to agree a rise of 7.45 per-cent in the non-domestic or business rate tonight (Thursday). There will also be a jump of 5.59 per-cent in the domestic rate, which will see home-owners paying an extra amount annually of around £21.

The increase in the rates for both comes as both businesses and house-owners face rising costs in terms of food, electricity and heating.

But the council, which is also affected by rising costs, says the rise is required to help it to save jobs and services. It has seen the cost of providing its waste management services go up bny almost £2 million in the past year, while wellbeing and cutural services have risen by almost £1.5 million.

However, local businesses are concerned at the rise, especially considering that their costs are also rising. Speaking to the UH, Robbie Watson, from Classic Menswear in Omagh, warned that the increase could lead to some businesses being forced to close.

“This is a massive rise for business and certainly all of them will not want to see the rates going up again,” he said.

“What this latest increase means is that we will be looking at an awful lot of closures. I have no doubt about that, because this increase is coming on top of all the other rising costs that businesses are facing in terms of their overheads. It’s not sustainable. It is very difficult to know what to do, but the Assembly members need to get back to work and starting doing something to help businesses.”

His comments have been echoed by the preseident of the Omagh Chamber of Commerce, Colm Broderick. He said that rates are among the highest expenses for businesses, alongside wages and the cost of power. “Supply chains are continuing to drive costs alongside an energy crisis with an all-time inflation high,” he said.

“We trust that in the absence of a sitting Executive that the Minister of State, Steve Baker, will introduce a business rate holiday. This is something that we will be actively seeking.

“Ideally, we urgently need an Executive back in place to get public finances in order.

“Until the fiscal challenge in health, education and infrastructure are addressed, our citizens will continue to suffer from sub-optimal services and a lack of economic growth and job creation.”