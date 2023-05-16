Clady woman hoping to ‘tech’ home the prize

A CLADY woman has opened up about her shock and delight at being nominated for a prestigious award which honours women in the tech industry.

Nicola Nelis, who has been a part of the technology sector in Allstate since 2004, has been shortlisted for the ‘Tech Advocate of the Year’ award, and is elated at the news.

Nicola told the Chronicle, “My bosses at Allstate nominated me for the award, initially not even telling me. They worked behind the scenes getting the application ready, and, on the day it was due to go in, I was told I was being nominated. The company needed my agreement before it could go forward; there was no way I was saying no to this!”

‘Tech Advocate of the Year’ recognises the achievements and initiatives which women undertake in order to inspire the younger generation into the sector; a sector which is, largely, still male dominated.

Nicola’s efforts in this endeavour are what got her nominated, and she happily extols the virtues of her work.

“Some of the reasons cited for my nomination included the mentoring of other female Allstate employees throughout my time at the company, ensuring that women here were given the opportunity to embrace that career journey if they chose it. Also, I am the co-founder of ‘Little Girls, Big Goals’; an initiative which goes around schools, inspiring female pupils in primary six and seven to follow a career in STEM subjects. We focus on inspirational women in history, such as Marie Curie and Rosa Parks among others, showing how they ‘broke the mould’, which, hopefully would make young females realise they can do the same. It’s important to sow that seed from an early age.

“I have a daughter myself, and I impress upon her that ‘anything the boys can do, she can do as well’.

“It’s a lesson we should be teaching; no matter what the profession.”

The ‘Women in Tech Awards’ takes place on May 25, in the Europa in Belfast, where Nicola will battle it out against five other women across the North.