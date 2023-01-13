Construction firm offering ‘life-changing opportunity’ in Canada

Fancy an exciting, life-changing opportunity in Canada?

Well, Canadian-based construction firm, PME, is encouraging local people to ‘take the leap’ and emigrate.

Canada based construction firm, PME, will be holding a recruitment drive in Omagh next week, offering exciting, life-changing job opportunities.

They will welcome potential candidates to the Silverbirch Hotel in a bid to offer employment to individuals who have civil construction experience and are willing to relocate to Alberta, Canada.

Described as a ‘self-performing civil industrial construction company’, PME pride themselves on finding ways to make civil industrial projects more innovative.

“Experience in underground utilities or road construction would be a great asset,” says PME’s recruiter, Dharma Johnston,

“Furthermore, PME offer a competency program for supervision, operators and ground workers.

“There is no license or ticket required to operate equipment unlike the UK and Ireland. Through previous hires, we have identified quality operators coming from Ireland who are driven and take pride in their work.

“These are the individuals we are reaching out to.”

As the company continues to grow, the type – and location – of work continues to diversify. PME currently work in Western Canada, from British Columbia to Saskatchewan. As they continue to grow, work locations will expand as a reflection of the companies growth.

“Take the leap,” urges Johnston, “Canada is worth it.

“As often suggested, Canada is the land of the brave and the free. It is full of opportunity for individuals who may struggle to move up economically.

“Although, we as a company, are looking for strong civil construction leaders, their families are also welcome to immigrate with them.”

Between April and October, potential candidates will be expected to work full-time but will be ‘properly compensated’ for their time. During peak season, individuals can expect to work upwards of 60 hours per week.

The work scope may include water and sewer, road construction, earth works, and industrial projects.

Known for its ‘work hard, play hard’ motto, Alberta also offers a range of attractions regarding it’s nightlife and tourist attractions.

The bustling ‘Whyte Avenue’ in Edmonton offers many social spots for shopping, entertainment, pubs, nightclubs, dining and live music. The Country music scene host many great concerts regularly at ‘Rogers Place.’

Edmonton also has a successful GAA club offering Gaelic Football. In 2022 they held the first ever All-Edmonton Gaelic Football Championships with four teams competing. On Championship Day there was under-age training with some matches encouraging the youth to learn skills and promote the game away from home.

The Irish Centre in Edmonton have also formed a close-knit and supportive ex-pat community, with many fantastic groups that work to provide support for the growing Irish population in the city.

“Now is the time to make the move,” assures Johnston,

“The opportunities exist and the work is here, with a lot of potential.

“Don’t hold back. We certainly won’t, as we jump into the busy 2023 season.”

If you would like to learn more about these opportunities, PME will be holding their recruitment drive in The Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh on Sunday, January 15 from 2- 6pm, and Friday, January 20 from 12-6pm.

