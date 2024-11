SION Mills’ Joe’s Traditional Fish and Chips and the adjoining coffee shop, Millside Coffee House, have been nominated for multiple accolades at the NI Food To Go Awards.

A prestigious new awards show, the event will be staged at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast on November 19.

Joe’s Traditional Fish and Chips is nominated for the award categorised as Best Fish & Chips To Go. The adjoining coffee shop Millside Coffee House which has been open for less than a year is nominated in multiple categories including Best Breakfast To Go, Best Coffee To Go and the Newcomer Of The Year award. Joe’s and Millside Coffee House are both owned by local lady, Louise Hamilton who said she was ‘incredibly proud’ to be nominated for the awards.

“It is always great to be nominated for awards and we are very proud to also be nominated for a few awards at Millside, which has been open less than a year,” Louise said.

“Without all the hard work my staff put in every day there is no way we would be nominated.

“These nominations are always a sign that all our hard work is paying off and I would like to thank all our customers who continue to support us.”