Long-established Tyrone firm honoured by Housing Executive

A FAMILY-run business based in Tyrone that has been delivering social housing maintenance projects for close to 40 years has received a major honour.

Hetherington Painting and Building Contractors took the award for planned maintenance services at the Housing Executive’s sixth annual Health and Safety Contractor conference.

At the event, attendees heard from experts across the sector, including the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI), Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) and Northern Ireland Water.

Advertisement

Staff from a number of Housing Executive departments also presented on key themes and issues, including gas safety and asbestos training requirements.

The award presented to Hetheringtons was just one of a number of accolades acknowledging the consistently high health and safety compliance standards that Housing Executive contractors adhere to.

The Housing Executive’s director of asset management, Paul Isherwood, said, “It is important to promote a positive health and safety culture among the contractors that work with us.

“This includes an awareness of mental health across the industry, and providing our employees with the relevant training and support.

“This year’s conference highlighted some key themes, including stopping the stigma in relation to mental health in construction, and promoting the right messages.

“We were glad to see our mental health charities, Action Mental Health, Aware and PIPs in attendance, and are pleased to have raised a huge £700 at the conference to help them continue their vital work.”

Hetherington Painting and Building Contractors specialises in maintenance for social housing, which includes roofs, windows, kitchens, doors, groundwork and landscaping.

Advertisement

Based in Donaghmore since 1985, it currently has 40 employees.