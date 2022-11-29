Mini jobs fair at Omagh leisure complex

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council and the Department for Communities are hosting a Mini Jobs Fair in Omagh Leisure Complex on Wednesday, November 30 from 2pm to 7pm.

Various exhibitors from a wide range of industries will be exhibiting at the event, including Terex, BT, Education Authority, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, McDonalds, local hotels and South West College, to name only a few. The mini jobs fair is open to anyone who is looking for first-time employment or a new career direction.

A spokesperson for the organisers said, “You will have the opportunity to engage with the employers to find the right job to suit your skills and experience.

“Come along to Omagh Leisure Complex on November 30 and explore the careers on offer.

“We would like to thank the Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership for supporting this event through funding from the Department for Communities.”