New help is on hand for people who want to turn their business dreams into reality.

The Succeed in Enterprise programme is led by the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership (DSLMP) and is being delivered as part of a North-wide approach developed by the Department for Communities (DfC).

Funded by the DfC, Labour Market Partnerships (LMP) create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

Advertisement

The LMP programme aims to address employment and training issues by pooling local resources and providing a joined up and flexible approach to employability support.

The council, along with the other ten local authorities, has established a local labour market partnership and action plan tailored to the needs of each individual council area.

The Succeed in Enterprise programme is a key element and will be delivered in partnership with Enterprise North West and Strabane Enterprise Agency, drawing on their expertise in delivering successful core business development programmes.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Lilian Seenoi Barr, said it would provide much needed support for new entrepreneurs and anyone wishing to explore the self-employment route.

“I am delighted that the Succeed in Enterprise Programme is now live and that prospective entrepreneurs in our Council area will have access to more support and guidance to turn their business idea into a sustainable reality,” she said.

“The programme will guide people through the challenging start-up phase of their business and allow them to access expert knowledge and support to develop their business plan and get their idea off the ground.”

Caolan Campbell, Programme Manager for the Succeed in Enterprise programme at Enterprise North West, said they were delighted to be working with the council to deliver the programme.

Advertisement

“Enterprise North West and our partner Strabane Enterprise Agency are delighted to be able to provide this much needed support to local aspiring entrepreneurs,” he said.

“In our experience, the combination of one-to-one specialist mentoring, workshops and financial support offered by Succeed in Enterprise is the best way to help new businesses get off the ground.”

To find out more about the Succeed in Enterprise programme and how you can benefit, email info@enterprisenw.com or call 028 71352693.