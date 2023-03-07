Omagh apprentice named ‘Rising Star’

AN apprentice engineer at Terex Omagh has been honoured at Ulster University’s inaugural ‘Rising Star’ awards.

The awards recognise the outstanding achievement and potential of Ulster University’s apprentices and employers. Megan Anthony received the ‘Rising Star’ in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering for showing impressive progress in her apprenticeship learning to date.

John Sweeney, Megan’s mentor at Terex, spoke about her accomplishment.

He said, “Megan has exceeded our expectations in her role within Terex. Her attention to detail and forward-thinking are well above average and she displays excellent emotional intelligence and inter-personal skills in dealing with team members on the floor.

“She has received numerous compliments from senior management on her work ethic and fully deserves this fantastic recognition.”

Manufacturing and Engineering Growth and Advancement (MEGA) works collaboratively with Ulster University on the industry-approved Degree Apprenticeship in Manufacturing Engineering.

Una McCabe, MEGA mentoring and supporting officer, said, “We in MEGA are so incredibly proud of Megan and all that she has achieved in such a short space of time. On meeting Megan, you can immediately feel her passion for her Degree Apprenticeship and her role as an employee of Terex.

“Megan is a wonderful ambassador for Terex and the MEGA Degree Apprenticeship 2021 cohort. She is succeeding in every aspect of her university modules and the skills-based employer development.

“This award is testimony to Megan’s hard work, dedication and enthusiasm for manufacturing engineering and is rightly deserved.

“It is wonderful to see a MEGA Degree Apprenticeship student being presented with the Rising Star award from the University of Ulster. Not only does this recognise the progress that Megan has made, but it also provides a wonderful platform for females in this role to be made more visible in the hope to inspire others.”

For more information on the Degree Apprenticeship in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering visit www.midulstermega.com or contact una@midulstermega.com.