Omagh supermarket relaunches after major investment

A SUPERMARKET at the heart of Omagh’s town centre has been officially relaunched after a £700,000 facelift.

SuperValu, which supports 42 jobs in the area, is now home to a new 26-seat cafe at its Market Street premises. Among other changes, the off-licence in the revamped store has been relocated and enlarged.

Manager Kieran Kelly said, “The team and I are really excited to welcome customers, existing and new, to our amazing, rejuvenated store in the heart of Omagh’s town centre.

Advertisement

“We were extremely proud to win the ‘Retailer of the Year’ award at the Omagh Business Awards recently and we look forward to continuing to provide great value and service to our customers. We hope shoppers enjoy all the new and exciting concepts in store and we are always on hand to help them have the best shopping experience possible.”

Caroline Rowan, head of retail operations for SuperValu, said, “We are delighted to unveil our new-look SuperValu store in Omagh, which is one of the first in Northern Ireland to be developed with our new format.”

She added, “We’ve engaged with the local community and listened to their feedback and as a result have relocated all departments on the ground floor, which is still accessible from Market Street and Scarffes Entry.”

SuperValu Omagh is open from 8am to 7pm Monday to Wednesday and Saturday, 8am to 8pm on Thursday and Friday, and 1pm to 6pm on Sunday.