Twenty new jobs for Dungannon

UP to 20 new jobs have been served up in Dungannon after a national pizza chain opened a new restaurant.

Apache Pizza has founded a new outlet on Irish Street in the town bringing the total number of its restaurants in Northern Ireland to 21.

“We are delighted to create 20 new jobs with the opening of our new store in Dungannon and to celebrate the opening of our 21st store in Northern Ireland,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.

Advertisement

“Apache Pizza prides itself on being local, being part of local communities and on serving great tasting pizza which can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time.”

He added, ‘We are delighted that our new store in Dungannon is providing local people with an opportunity to secure employment where they live and to develop and advance their careers as we continue to grow and expand across Northern Ireland.”

Apache Pizza is the market leader for pizza delivery in Ireland. It currently operates 182 stores and employs over 2,750 people in communities all over Ireland.

Apache Pizza was founded in Dublin in 1996 by Robert Pendleton and his wife Emily Gore Grimes.

The couple could no longer manage the business.

It is now owned by Food Delivery Brands, the largest and most geographically diversified pizza delivery master franchise in the world by store numbers and by OKR Group Ireland, Ireland’s leading QSR franchise operator.