Twenty new jobs for Dungannon

  • 22 September 2022
Twenty new jobs for Dungannon
NO FEE PIC. PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. Apache Pizza has created 20 new jobs with the opening of a new store in Dungannon. Apache Pizza is expanding and now operates 21 stores across Northern Ireland. Pictured celebrating the announcement are in-store team members Luciana Matos and Neeyati Vaghela.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 22 September 2022
1 minute read

