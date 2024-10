THE Department for Justice is being urged to review past and potential prosecutions linked to the controversial proposed goldmine in Greencastle.

Speaking at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane Council last week, Cllr Paul Gallagher called upon the council to request this review. Over the past decade, several local residents have been charged and appeared in court regarding alleged offences related to the goldmine.

Cllr Gallagher’s call comes after a recent High Court ruling in Belfast, which deemed the granting of three prospecting licenses by the Department for Economy unlawful. Among these licenses were those issued to Dalradian Gold Ltd and Flintridge Resources.

“The recent legal case was about protecting sensitive areas and the local community,” Cllr Gallagher stated.

“Many people have faced prosecution, including a pensioner in her 70s who has been told she may be prosecuted for refusing access to her land for drilling. This cannot be allowed to happen.”

A motion supporting Gallagher’s request was passed unanimously by the council.