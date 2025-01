The PSNI are appealing for information about a hit-and-run collision just before Christmas.

On Monday, December 23, at approximately 4:30pm, police responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision on the Littlebridge Road at the junction with Killybearn Road, Drumullan.

A white Ford Fiesta was hit by a Silver/Grey coloured Nissan Navara towing a long trailer with large coils of wire on it.

A police spokesperson said the Nissan Navara had travelled from Stewartstown at around 4.10pm and then on into Cookstown, via Coagh Road.

“The vehicle has then driven along Molesworth Street and William Street at approximately 16:50.

“It would likely have been bearing damage along the driver side.

“We would appeal to anyone who has witnessed this incident or has dashcam/CCTV in the area to please check their cameras.

“If you believe you may be able to assist please call 101 and quote reference number 1081-23/12/24.”