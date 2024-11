CHILDREN of all ages in Castlederg are this week celebrating the opening of a new, state-of-the-art play facility in Castle Park.

Established as part of the transformative Derg Active Project which aims to enhance community spaces and promote active lifestyles across the area, the new amenity provides a welcoming, safe, and accessible space for children and families.

The opening was led by the Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Darren Guy, who praised the investment in youth and family activities in Castlederg.

He said, “Our new play park is more than just a play area; it’s a space designed to strengthen our community. This park embodies our commitment to building active, vibrant spaces that support both physical activity and social connection for families in Castlederg. It’s a fantastic addition for local residents and visitors alike, and it will bring countless hours of entertainment and fun for our young people.”

The park features accessible equipment, interactive play zones, shaded seating areas, and lush landscaping, making it a fully accessible environment for children of all ages and abilities.

Deputy Mayor Guy added, “The Castle Park Play Park is a key component of our ongoing efforts to support family-friendly and inclusive community spaces. We are grateful to everyone involved in bringing this vision to life. The new play park is a place where children can thrive, learn, and connect with others – a space dedicated to the future of our community.”

Castle Park Play Park is now open to the public, offering a central, engaging, and safe play space for families throughout Castlederg and beyond.