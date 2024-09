THERE was applause and standing ovations galore on Saturday, as John McCann made his way through Omagh on his trusty bicycle as part of his 75-mile charity cycle from Mizen to Malin Head in aid of a local theatre group.

The event, which took place at Classic Service Station, proudly welcomed the 76-year-old back into the town, as he continued on his intrepid five-day cycle in aid of Skyzdalimit – a pioneering cross-community performing arts group that promotes inclusion and diversity for people with learning disability and autism.

It is John’s goal to raise £1,000 or more for the performing arts group, and the assembly on Saturday also saw many of the members of Sykzdalimit in attendance to cheer him on.

John’s cycle, which came to an epic conclusion on Sunday, has been supported by sponsors, Crazy Cabs, Enniskillen; Classic Filling Station, Omagh; Copper Tap, Omagh; Natur &Co, Youth Sport Omagh; and Alan Armstrong Haulage, Dromore, with Dynasty, Dromore supplying John with his cycling jersey and C&M Motors, Omagh, providing the back-up van.

• If you would like to donate to John’s cause, you still can by visiting Skyzdalimit’s JustGiving page, found on their Facebook page.