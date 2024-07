MEMBERS of the local business community came together last week for the first public event organised by a ‘reinvigorated and refocused’ Omagh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On Friday morning, more than 30 people arrived through the doors of Sallys to attend a complimentary breakfast put on by the new executive team heading the town’s foremost commercial coalition.

The ‘Meet the Members Brunch’, as it was termed, was designed to bring members of the local business fraternity together, and to allow them to acquaint themselves with the people at the helm of Omagh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

There to greet those who accepted their invitations were president John Edgar (Power NI), vice presidents, Emma Miller (Dollybird) and Seamus McElroy (Craft Training), treasurer Julie Glackin (J.G Accounts) and Alana Mullan (ABM Services and Fire Concept).

Speaking after the event, Mr Edgar, who is now a couple of months into his presidency, described the morning as a ‘great success’.

“We have had really positive feedback from Friday, which was basically our soft relaunch; a chance to unveil our new branding, show people who we are, and give local traders and businesses the chance to meet each other and start forming new connections, as well as solidifying old ones.

“It was quite laid back and informal, but I think it served its purpose. Hopefully, everybody got something from it.

“It gave people the chance to talk and see how they can work together to make life better for everyone.”

Mr Edgar said that, now the chamber have successfully pulled off their first public engagement, they are looking forward to their next.

“We will host an E-Tender workshop on Tuesday, September 24, when a team will come to show local businesses how to navigate Northern Ireland’s public procurement portal.

“Last year, there was £3.5billion worth of contracts put out for public tender. However, putting a bid in for one means knowing how to use the online facility associated with it.

“I would highly-recommend this seminar to anybody who thinks they might at some point wish to bid for a government contract,” concluded Mr Edgar.